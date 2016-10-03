Folk favourites O’Hooley and Tidow to play in Chesterfield

One of British folk music’s mightiest combinations is heading for north Derbyshire.

O’Hooley and Tidow will perform at Chesterfield Library Theatre on October 14, supported by singer/guitarist Ray Baguley from Mansfield.

Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow were nominated for best duo in last year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The duo had a personal invite from Billy Bragg to play Glastonbury and have sessions on 6 Music and Radio 2 under their belt.

Their new album Shadows, which was released in the summer, is a follow-up to The Hum which earned them a place in Mojo’s top ten folk albums of 2014.

O’Hooley and Tidow’s skill have drawn comparison with celebrated harmony duos such as Simon and Garfunkel tand Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Belinda and Heidi’s powerful and soulful performances are infused with honesty and empathy.

Tickets for the concert cost £12. Contact www. chesterfieldfolkclub.org