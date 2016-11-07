Folk star Ashley Hutchings aids village’s appeal

Ashley Hutchings MBE (aka The Guv’nor) performed to a full house at Cutthorpe Institute on Friday evening.

A programme of music, poetry and reminiscences from his time with Fairport Convention and his other big name bands was well received.

Ashley was ably assisted by Becky Mills on guitar and the irrepressible Judy Dunlop as a star vocalist and local turn – she’s from Newbold!

Cutthorpe resident Ashley, described by Bob Dylan as “the single most important figure in English folk-rock” and the other performers all gave their time for free.

The event was in support of the village’s appeal to purchase Cutthorpe Institute, with more than £700 being raised by the end of the evening.

Keeping up the appeal momentum, the village’s Christmas Fayre will be held in the Institute on Saturday, December 3, from 2pm to 4.30pm.