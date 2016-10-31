Frozen meets fireworks at Chatsworth’s bonfire night

A special children’s fireworks display set to Disney classics will open the annual Chatsworth bonfire and fireworks nights on November 5 and 6. Along with music from Disney’s Frozen and other family friendly songs, there will be a magical feel with live ice-carving by the award-winning company which created a huge ice installation for the hit TV series Game of Thrones.

Along with music from Disney’s Frozen and other well-known family friendly songs, there will be a magical feel to this year’s annual event with live ice-carving by the award-winning company which created a huge ice installation for the hit TV series Game of Thrones.

The lighting of the bonfire and the children’s firework display takes place at 7.30pm with the main firework display with its show-stopping grand finale following at 8.45pm.

Along with tasty bonfire food and drink, live bands and stilt walkers, this ticketed event has plenty to offer before the all important countdown to the fireworks.

Tickets are priced at £10 children and £15 adults on Saturday, November 5; £8.50 children and £12.50 adults on Sunday, November 6. For more information visit: www.chatsworth.org.