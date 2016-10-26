Germaine Greer and Ben Fogle to speak at Buxton Book Weekend

Germaine Greer, Ben Fogle, Melvyn Bragg and Matthew Parris will be among celebrity contributors to the annual Books Weekend in Buxton.

Now in its third year and organised by Buxton Festival at the Pavilion Arts Centre on November 18, 19 and 20, the weekend offers a great line-up of personalities with fascinating stories to tell.

Author, academic and feminist pioneer Germaine Greer will discuss The Disappearing Woman.

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle will share stories about his career and his love of the classic Land Rover.

Legendary broadcaster and author Melvyn Bragg presents his historical novel, based around the events of the Peasants’ Revolt.

Matthew Parris will focus on the witty art of the put-down.

A humorous look at the science of Game of Thrones will be shared by Helen Keen, of BBC Radio 4’s It is Rocket Science.

For tickets, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk