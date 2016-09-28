Godber’s new comedy puts health service under microscope

A new comedy by John Godber, This Might Hurt will take a comical and thought provoking look at the National Health Service.

Told in a bold physical theatre style and with breathtaking grit and honesty, Godber’s take on our health service is both tender and true, as he investigates what we deserve, and what we receive.

The drama, staged at Buxton Opera House from Monday 10 to Wednesday 12 October tells the story of tough actor Jack Skipton. When Jack returns from filming to care for his ageing aunt, he has no idea what he is letting himself in for. This might be his most taxing role to date, as he begins an incredible odyssey through the NHS, from cancelled GP appointments, wrongly booked scans, frustrated consultants and abusive home carers, who smoke on the door step!

Jack’s story is hilarious and heartbreaking in turns, as he and his aunt take on the health service in order to get the right diagnosis and the right care. He goes from actor to carer to drugs consultant, whilst his aunt refuses to admit that she is even ill! Take a deep breath, because this might hurt!

Other drama on the way to Buxton includes All Or Nothing, the Mod musical which charts the rise of the 60s band the Small Faces with all the smart suits, 60s haircuts and Vespas. The show runs from October 3 to 5.

This Might Hurt takes place from October 10 to 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets from £15 to £18 and discounts are available. Call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

