Haunting drama to chill your bones

A spine-tingling new play based on classic Gothic chiller The Rat’s in the Wall will be staged in Chesterfield.

Rumpus Theatre Company present H.P. Lovecraft’s The Haunting of Exham Priory on Saturday, October 29, with performances at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The play centres on a man who wants to restore his ancestral home which has been in ruins for over 300 years. But why is the house feared by locals and what is unsettling his cats?