History is reimagined with bad bits left in

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories’ new live show, Barmy Britain, which is coming to Buxton this month.

The production is based on Terry Deary’s bestselling books written over 20 years ago. The author says although he always believed they would be a success he never imagined they would become as big as they have.

“I kept writing book after book – fifty fiction titles before HH came along - but I never imagined I would have a series which would become first of all iconic and secondly that would still be selling 20 years later,” said Terry.

The latest live show features the best bits from some of the other Horrible History theatre shows together with new material.

Audiences will have a go battling Boudicca, lose their heart or head to horrible Henry and find out if Parliament survives gunpowder Guy. They can party with that great dancer Queen Victoria in a show where the horrible history of Britain is explored with the nasty bits left in!

Horrible Histories will be at Buxton Opera House from September 19 to 21 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets £14 to £20 with discounts available. Contact 01298 72190 or visit www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk