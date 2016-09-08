Hit-makers The Hollies head for Derbyshire

With their soaring, distinctive harmonies, brilliantly crafted songs and passionate performances The Hollies are one of the defining sounds of the Sixties.

The group are back in Buxton this month with another celebration of classic hits from their long and successful career.

They are best known for their distinctive three part vocal harmony style and hits such as The Air That I Breathe, On a Carousel and He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.

With their regular airplay and staggering musical ability, coupled with their extensive back catalogue of classic hits, their music still remains as fresh and timeless as when it first came out.

The Hollies’ visit to Buxton is part of a line-up of other top music acts coming to the venue including John Lodge from The Moody Blues (September 24), Lulo Reinhardt and Andre Kregal Quartet (September 23) and The Blockheads (October 7).

All or Nothing, a gritty new musical that charts the rise of the band The Small Faces is also on its way (October 3-5).

Some of the best tribute artists in the country will be also taking to the stage including The Floyd Effect (September 16), offering the iconic music of Pink Floyd from the Dark Side of the Moon to Wish You Were Here and all the way to The Wall and The Division Bell. If you like the sounds of the 70s T.Rextasy will be delivering a night of T.Rex music in their show I Love to Boogie (September 27). Firm favourite The Solid Gold 70s show is back with all the glam rock and disco greats (October 6).

The Hollies come to Buxton Opera House on Friday, September 30 at 7.30pm, Tickets £33.50 to £35. Contact 01298 72190 or visit www. buxtonoperahouse.org.uk