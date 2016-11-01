Ian McMillan shares comedy and poetry at Bakewell

Poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan and musician Luke Carver Goss join forces in an hilarious night of comedy, poetry and anecdotes, climaxing in a new ‘musical’ made up on the spot about your community and the people in it.

Be careful what you let slip to famous poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan as he mingles with you before this show starts at Bakewell Town Hall on November 4 at 7.30pm.

It’s dangerously likely your village secrets will come out in the hilarious improvised musical which Ian and composer Luke Carver Goss create in the second half! But watch your step as Ian gets his flip chart out! Local legends, ghosts, gossip, notorious village residents – it’s all fair game as your community is the star in a made-up-on-the-spot musical skit.

The atmosphere is all jolly good fun, as you’re asked to join in with some songs and shout out ideas, while Ian and Luke do the hard work in stringing it all together to keep you in stitches.

Tickets £10, contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/276562