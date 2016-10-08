Indie band Frank to launch new single

Wirksworth -based indie band Frank launch their new single by headlining a night of live music.

They play at The Loft, Matlock, on Friday, October 14, supported by The Indieannas and Darren James.

Frank’s new single, Pushchairs and Pint Pots, is their first on Sound-hub records, to whom they signed this year. The track has been played on Dean Jackson’s BBC Introducing East Midlands show.

The single will be available to download on all major digital sites. Anyone buying the single from digital download can get into the launch party for free by showing their phones with proof of purchase or photo of proof of purchase. Otherwise it is £3 entry.

The group’s previous releases include a three-track EP which was recorded with producer Liam Barkley-Smith at 587 studios.

Since forming in 2014, the band have supported artists such as Inspiral Carpets, Proud Mary, Alias Kid, Tom Hingley (ex Inspiral Carpets).

Frank comprises Craig Wheeldon (vocals), Garry McCabe (rhythm guitar), Alex Howard (bass), Andy Page (lead guitar) and Tom Furnival (drums).