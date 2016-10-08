Introduce your child to Shakespeare

A day of Shakespeare for 8 to 14 year olds will be held at Mount Cook Adventure Centre. Middleton by Wirksworth.

Workshops and games, tips and tricks as well as a performance of Oddsocks theatre company’s Bard’s Best Bits of Romeo and Juliet will offer the perfect introduction to Shakespeare.

The Day of Shakespeare with Oddsocks runs on Saturday, October 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is £25 (including lunch). Places must be booked in advance by calling 07808 883942 or email: victoria@mountcook.uk

Oddsocks Productions is renowned for its irreverent but respectful stye of comedy and physicality and has been touring its shows for more than 26 years.