Jason Byrne expands his props collection for touring show

Props and silly humour will be features of comedian Jason Byrne’s latest stand-up show.

His last tour re-introduced his props comedy and the audience loved it. They wanted more giant ducks, more rubber hands, big wooden pegs and amazing magic stunts.

You won’t get more silly or more enjoyment than from Jason Byrne is Propped Up which visits Sheffield City Hall’s memorial hall on October 9. You may even see a mouse with a moustache!

It’s been a busy few years for Jason. In addition to his extensive touring worldwide, his Radio 2 Show was awarded the UK radio industry’s prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award. He fronted a new comedy chat show Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show for TV3 in Ireland and is co-host of Wild Things on Sky1.

Jason’s credits include Live at the Apollo (BBC1), The John Bishop Show (BBC1), and Father Figure (BBC1) of which he is creator and star.

Tickets £19.25. Contact 0114 2789 789 or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk