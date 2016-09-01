Journey to the Dark Side of the Moon with The Floyd Effect

Pink Floyd lovers are in for a treat this month, when one of the country’s leading tribute artistes of the legendary band performs a live music and light show at Buxton Opera House.

Expect to be taken on a journey from the Dark Side of the Moon, through to Wish You Were Here and The Wall, all the way to The Division Bell.

The Floyd Effect is renowned for the remarkable accuracy with which they perform the iconic music of Pink Floyd. The band’s members are all top quality musicians who faithfully recreate the music and intensity of a Pink Floyd concert. Every note that you hear is played and sung by the band, making a genuine ‘live’ experience.

The music is supported by a dramatic light show which incorporates the iconic circular screen, two sets of projections, smoke and lasers.

Other tribute shows coming to Buxton Opera House include T. Rextasy with their concert I love To Boogie. The leading exponents of T.Rex will perform all the hits (Hot Love and of course I Love to Boogie) on Tuesday, September 27, at Buxton Opera House.

The Floyd Effect concert is on Friday 16 September at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.50 and £22.50. To buy tickets, call Buxton Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk