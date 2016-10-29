Jukebox rock show with 18ft robot heads for Derbyshire

Getting ahead of the wave of interest in 90s nostalgia, a new jukebox rock show with an anthemic Britpop soundtrack is heading to Chesterfield.

The Girl From Mars will bring plenty of magic and sparkle to Real Time Live this bonfire night, November 5.

Written, produced and directed by Julia Collar, the show was inspired by the 1954 B-Movie ‘The Devil Girl From Mars’ and the song ‘Girl From Mars’ by Britpop pioneers, Ash.

Incredible stage effects will include a UFO drone which circles the venue, an 18ft robot inspired by acclaimed visual artist Fergus Dunnet’s work, and even snow!

The music includes every Britpop anthem you can think of with hits from Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Catatonia, Republica, Dodgy, Supergrass, and many more.

The plot is set on a winter’s night where barmaid Sally is preparing her pub for the shift ahead and helping a band, led by wannabe rock star Leon, to set up. In the fields beyond the pub, a flying saucer crashes. Its occupant, PVC-clad Martian dominatrix Nyah, is on a mission to kidnap humans to use in a breeding programme to save her species. In real time, two worlds collide as Sally and Leon attempt to thwart Nyah’s mission and save the world by confronting their own identities and desires…and, as always, the path of true love never runs straight!

Core to the cast are two special agents, based on characters from 90s Hollywood blockbuster, Men in Black. These characters are portrayed by Chesterfield and Mansfield based dancers, Tracey Leeds and Christie Johnson, who are also part of Reenie’s Rockettes, the nationally renowned burlesque troupe based in the area.

Tracey and Christie met Julia at a chance encounter at The Diamond rock club in Sutton in Ashfield two years ago, and after working together briefly on another project Julia invited them to become part of The Girl From Mars.

Julia said: “Tracey and Christie are incredible dancers, choreographers and colleagues. They’re steeped in the inimitable style of the Rockettes, where burlesque is about rock, soul and sass over any real or implied nudity, and they bring so much energy and fun to the show. I am so proud to be working with them, and I’m a big fan of the Rockettes and their fearless leader Reenie: she does so much to empower and inspire women through her weekly classes around Chesterfield and Mansfield and, like me, she very much believes that you don’t have to look a certain way in order to be a star.

“When we were looking for tour venues, Real Time Live was a natural choice: it has one of the best stages, lighting systems, and house teams in the UK for rock. And, as it’s Tracey’s home town - and in reach of both dancers’ fabulous burlesque family - we just had to bring an alternative fireworks party to the place! We’ll definitely keep you warm, and sparks will fly!”

The show will contain swearing and flashing lights.

Tickets are on sale now.