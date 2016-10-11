Kids - find out fascinating facts about your pets

To celebrate the launch of the Teepee Talks, a dedicated talks programme for kids, the National Pet Show (with the help of some expert friends!) has pulled together a list of the most fascinating pet facts to share ahead of the show at NEC Birmingham on November 5 and 6.

Did you know…?

1. Rabbits have continuously growing teeth. In fact, rabbits’ gnashers can grow anywhere between 1-5mm per week! In the wild their diet is primarily grass and this wears down the teeth as it is so abrasive. Many domestic rabbits are susceptible to dental problems as they are not fed the correct fibre-based diet. The recommendation is 80% hay or grass, 15% vegetables and 5% pellets! - Julie Dauncey, Features Manager, the National Pet Show

2. Dogs are so good at reading our body language that a simple shrug of the shoulders, a concerned face or a beaming smile from their owners can speak a thousand words. Their ability to tune into their owners and really understand their mood explains why they are very trainable to become service animals. - Lynne Land, Dog Trainer and Groomer

3. A garter snake can give birth to 85 babies. Usually a garter snake will lay 20 – 30 eggs at one time, but it has been known for them to produce 85 eggs. -Chris Newman, Chairman, Federation of British Herpetologists

4. Rats were around at the time of the dinosaurs 140 million years ago. Scientists believe rats could eventually grow to the size of sheep or even bigger as they evolve to fill vacant ecological niches.* -Jenny Shipley, Owner, Cosy Beds and Burrows

5. A cat won’t be able to see in complete darkness. The myth that cats can see in the dark probably came about because cats can see in very low light levels. This is because their pupils dilate to make the most of all available light. - Helen Buchanan, Brand Manager, Hill’s Pet Nutrition

6. Chickens do not urinate. Though it sounds like the impossible, these friendly fowl do not have a bladder! -Julie Smith, Founder, Fresh Start for Hens

7. Tarantulas can regenerate lost legs. If a tarantula loses a leg, it can stop blood flow to that area so it does not bleed to death – the same as blood clotting in humans! A tarantula is able to regenerate a new leg the next time it moults. - Chris Newman, Chairman, Federation of British Herpetologists

8. Chinchillas have 80-100 hairs per follicle (humans only have one), making their fur the densest of any land mammal, with more than 20,000 hairs per square cm. -Claire Davidson, Founder of CHINformativ

9. When a Guinea Pig jumps it’s called “popcorning”. It’s given this name due to the resemblance of popcorn when it bursts during the cooking process. -Christina Lines, Wood Green The Animals Charity

10. The National Pet Show houses the largest offering of pet species in the UK under one roof! The event welcomes a whole host of unusual animals including mini beasts such as Hissing Cockroaches, Giant Borneo Stick Insects and Giant African Land Snails, as well as firm favourites such as; rabbits, ponies, fish, hens, chinchillas and alpacas! Britain’s favourite dog and cat breeds will also be on display from Dalmatians to Terriers, and Ragdolls to Sphynx.

The Teepee Talks will be a space where children can immerse themselves in creative and informative demos, workshops, book signings, and even meet and greets with famous dogs!

For more information visit the National Pet Show website - www.thenationalpetshow.com