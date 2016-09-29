Last chance to catch Chesterfield Menageries exhibition

Animals which have helped to shape north Derbyshire’s past are the focus of an exhibition which is in its final days.

Chesterfield Menageries includes a horse’s head cast at Staveley Works, animal themed pottery made at Brampton and a photo of elephants marching down Chatsworth Road when the circus came to town.

For younger visitors, there are activities including guess the animal sound or follow the animal paw print trail.

The exhibition and related activities are at Chesterfield Museum until Saturday, October 1, from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.