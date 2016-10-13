Lau, Portishead, Mogwai and Unthanks musicians team up in concert

Musicians from Lau, Portishead, Mogwai and The

Unthanks are joining forces with BAFTA winning animators Whiterobot for a special concert in Buxton entitled Flit.

Described as offering the sharpest sounds for autumn (by the Guardian), Flit opened at this year’s Edinburgh International Festival, to great acclaim.

The multimedia concert is now touring the UK for just nine dates and stops off at Buxton Opera House on Monday, October 24.

Set within a captivating animated world and a haunting sonic landscape, the visually rich production explores themes of migration through darkly atmospheric songs and breathtaking stop-motion animation.

The world class band is fronted by the inimitable voices of Becky Unthank and fresh new talent Adam Holmes. The supergroup also features some of today’s most influential musicians including Martin Green (Lau), Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Dominic Aitchison (Mogwai).

Other music events to take place next month include Trefor Owen & Andy Hulme with Play in the Spirit of Shearing (Sunday, November 6), Royal Liverpool Philharmonic’s L’apres-midi on Wednesday, November 9, and with sales now topping over half a million and GRAMMY nominations, Afro Celt Sound System on Friday, November 11. Also on the bill, A Vision of Elvis (Sunday, November 12) and Maximum R n’ B with the Manfreds and their special guests PP Arnold & Zoot Money (Tuesday, November 22).

FLIT takes place on October 24, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £22.50. For more information contact the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk