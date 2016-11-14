Laugh along with Lee Hurst at live show

Lee Hurst at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on November 18.

Lee Hurst at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on November 18.

0
Have your say

Comedian Lee Hurst became a household name on TV panel shows such as They Think It’s All Over and Have I Got News For You. Have a laugh with him when he brings his ninth full-length show to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on November 18.

Tickets £18.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Back to the top of the page