Leading landscape photographer tops Buxton Adventure Festival

One of the world’s great landscape photographers, Colin Prior, will headline the Buxton Adventure Festival (BAF) on Wednesday, November 16.

Colin is renowned for his vast, sweeping panoramas from around the globe, having spent more than 30 years as a professional photographer.

He has travelled over a million miles, to 40 different countries, on assignment for British Airways, published seven photographic books and been the subject of a BBC1 documentary, titled Mountain Man (2015), which covered a four-year project to document Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains.

The adventuring photographer has roamed the Argentinean pampas with gauchos, lived amongst the Himba in Namibia’s Kaokoland, survived a week in a ‘bush camp’ with Aboriginal Australians, and documented the life-long relationships between Sri Lanka’s mahouts and their elephants.

In his talk, titled ‘The Journey So Far’, presented by RAB, Colin will discuss his journey as an outdoor photographer over the past three decades and the challenges of staying at the top of his game.

Following the theme of this photographic BAF special, support speaker Ian Parnell will discuss his career and adventures as an acclaimed mountaineering photographer. Through a multi-media presentation, titled ‘Life in 1/15 th of a Second’, he will talk about his most unique and powerful photos from Alaska, Nepal and Scotland.

Award winning photographer and film maker, Lukasz Warzecha will also present a short audiovisual show of his best photos.

Matt Heason, Buxton Adventure Festival director, said: “We have featured mountaineers, cyclists, kayakers, runners and an assortment of other adventurers at the monthly Buxton Adventure Festival. So we thought it was about time we gave those behind the lens the spotlight and you could not ask for a more accomplished headline speaker than Colin Prior.

“Colin is more than a photographer – he’s an adventurer with a camera and so fits the BAF bill perfectly. We can’t wait to welcome him to the stunning Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre. We’re also delighted to be joined by two other highly acclaimed photographers from the adventure industry, Ian Parnell and Lukasz Warzecha.

“If you’re a keen photographer or want to see some amazing shots of the most wild places and people on the planet and hear the inspiring stories behind them, this is the BAF event for you.”

Book your tickets online or call the Box Office on 01298 72190.

The Buxton Adventure Festival is supported by University of Derby, Buxton Advertiser, Buxton Opera House, The Old Hall Hotel, Go Ape and Heason Events