Len Goodman’s Crooners & Swooners triple CD

Looking for the perfect Christmas present for those who like their music?

Then look no further...

Len Goodman, the head judge from Strictly Come Dancing, has selected his favourite songs for a three-CD collection.

Tracks from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Bette Midler and Etta James are sure to get more than a ‘seven!’ from anyone who receives the CDs this Christmas.

Len Goodman’s Crooners & Swooners has been released by Sony Music. The album follows Len’s successful Ballroom Bonanza album in 2015 which was a BPI silver certified hit album after just two weeks.