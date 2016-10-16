Les Mis programme for Tideswell Male Voice Choir

Tideswell Male Voice Choir will present its most powerful performance yet at Buxton Opera House when it sings songs from Les Misérables

The production on October 22 combines the choir with professional principal soloists and a female ensemble of ‘Lovely Ladies’ and Factory Women in costume.

The choir’s first performance of the finest moments from the Les Misérables musical was at Gawsworth Hall’s open air theatre near Macclesfield to a sell-out audience in August. The show received a standing ovation at the end of Act One as well as at the finale. On the strength of this, 100 tickets were sold the next day for the performance at Buxton Opera House this month.

l The choir will hold a charity dinner and auction at Shrigley Hall on October 29.

Auction lots will include a helicopter flight and an apartment for one week in Portugal.

Entertainment will be provided by the choir and comedian Mick Miller.

Tickets for the dinner cost £45. Proceeds in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and East Cheshire Hospice.

For concert tickets or dinner tickets, call 01538 266358 or 07973 864520