Liberty X star Michelle Heaton tells why motherhood means the world to her

Pop star Michelle Heaton’s new stage role fits her like a babygrow.

The former pop star delights as tomboy-ish character Robin the comedy show Mum’s the Word 2, which reveals what it’s really like to be a mother.

However, the former Liberty X singer who has two children, four year-old Faith and two year-old AJ, doesn’t have to act the role of Delighted Mum.

Michelle reveals that she counts her blessings every day. And this is because she was dangerously close to never having kids of her own.

She said: “I can’t have more children because I had a hysterectomy two years ago, so being able to have children before that came about makes me feel very lucky.”

Prior to the operation, Michelle had a double mastectomy, after she was diagnosed with the mutated BRACA2 gene in 2012.

Michelle rose to fame when she took part in the reality TV show Popstars in 2001. While initially unsuccessful, she went on to form Liberty X with other contestants, win a Brit award and tour the world.

She has since been guest presenter on TV’s Loose Women and the Lorraine Show.

Michelle, who is married, is currently touring in Mum’s The Word 2 alongside Gemma Bissix, Rebecca Wheatley, Polly Highton and Sarah Lawn.

“After Faith was born I reduced my working commitments to focus on our bringing up our family. Now that AJ is getting older I feel the time is right to get a bit of my old life back. Don’t get me wrong, I love being a mum, but I want to work, I want to get back to what I love doing and by doing so I think it will actually make me a better mum. So when the opportunity came up to join the Mum’s the Word 2 cast I jumped at the chance”

The show is a sequel to the hilarious ‘Mum’s the Word’ which was written by six Canadian actresses and real life mums. The show laughed at the trials and tribulations of having children and the overwhelming effect they have on your life. Now, we join the mums ‘older and wider’ on their continuing journey into the new parenting nightmare that is teenagers.

“The show is hysterical and I often find myself laughing out loud whilst reading the script however it is laced with poignancy,” said Michelle.

In fact there are moments during the mum’s stage performance that resonate for all the wrong reasons with Michelle. Her character Robin, we learn, is diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s all very close to home,” said Michelle. “It makes the performance so emotional for me. But I reflect on my own experiences and bring them to this part. I was delighted when the producer told us that the tour would be supporting the charity Breast Cancer Now, especially as we are performing all through October which is breast cancer awareness month. We all know someone who has been affected by this awful disease and knowing that the tour and our audiences can make a difference is amazing.”

The performer adds; “However this is where the connection with my character ends. I’m not a tomboy at all. I’m much more girlie.”

But tough. You have to be resilient to deal with the physical and emotional scarring she’s had to endure in recent times.

“Mums just have to get on with it,” she said, with a shrug.

“You don’t have time to wallow in self-pity and I love being a mum.

“It’s what I was meant to do.”

She added, laughing; “That, and performing on stage in a show like this. I love it.”