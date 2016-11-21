Lush songs from blues icon Connie

Legendary blues vocalist Connie Lush will be demonstrating her award-winning prowess live in Derbyshire.

She performs at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, November 25.

Winner of the award for best female vocalist five times, this blues singer has earned herself a place in the gallery of greats alongside Alexis Korner and Eric Clapton. Connie was twice voted European blues vocalist of the year by the Blues Trophies Awards.

Tickets £15. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

