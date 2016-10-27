Magic of dance in fairy story

Be transported to the heart of one of the world’s most famous fairytales in Northern Ballet’s production of Beauty and the Beast.

A kaleidoscope of colour and haute couture style costumes, Beauty and the Beast runs at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 1 to 5.

David Nixon, choreographer, said: “This is not an adaptation of the Disney version of the story – it is based on the original tale and will embrace the darker elements as well as the lighter moments.”