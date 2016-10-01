March of the Mods is charted in musical

Mod musical All Or Nothing roars into Buxton Opera House next week, driven by the hits of the Small Faces.

Expect to hear songs such as Whatcha Gonna Do About It? and Lazy Sunday played live on stage during the edgy production.

The script is written by former EastEnder actress who plays the role of Steve Marriott’s mum in the show which is directed by Tony McHale.

All Or Nothing runs from October 3 to 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets £24-£27. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk (Photograph by Phil Weedon)