Merrie England promises a lively weekend for opera fans

Witty songs, romantic ballads and rousing choruses feature in the evergreen light opera classic Merrie England.

Derbyshire’s Present Company will perform Sir Edward German’s patriotic piece in Buxton over the August bank holiday weekend.

The work is set in Windsor where townsfolk are gathering for the crowning of the May Queen and a visit from a real monarch, Queen Elizabeth I.

Murder plots and tales of witchcraft unravel to the background of the May Day revels.

The production includes Raleigh’s ballad, The Perfect English Rose; Queen Elizabeth’s song, O Peaceful England which often features in Last Night of the Proms and The Yeomen of England.

Performances of Merrie England take place at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, August 27 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Monday, August 29, at 3pm. Tickets £14-£19. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk