Miranda and Hollyoaks actors in Buxton’s panto

Christmas is coming - oh yes it is - and theatres across the land are getting ready for panto season. A sparkling show for all the family is in store at Buxton Opera House where writer/director Philip Dart and his team will be marking 25 years of producing panto in the town. James Holmes, from TV’s hit comedy Miranda, will return to play Dame Brenda Bakewell, long-suffering cook to the wicked Queen. James won critical acclaim for his performance as Widow Twankey in Aladdin at the Opera House last year.

Lucy Dixon makes her debut as Snow White. Her television credits include Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road. Last year’s panto played to 18,000 people and tickets for this year’s event are already selling well.

To book seats, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk