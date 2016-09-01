Mod musical All or Nothing heads for Buxton

The hairstyles, smart suits, Vespas, Lambrettas and music of the Mods will take over Buxton Opera House as part of a new smash-hit musical All or Nothing.

In 1964, a new phenomenon exploded on to the dingy British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool. It was Mod. Mods stuck two fingers up at the class-ridden society and its dull redundant culture. They were working-class free spirits who rode sexy streamlined Italian Vespas or Lambrettas.

All or Nothing The Mod Musical transports audiences back to this legendary time as part of a national tour which is currently taking the country by storm and winning acclaim from the critics.

Written by the award-winning actress Carol Harrison (Louise Raymond in EastEnders) and directed by BAFTA winner Tony McHale, All or Nothing tells the electrifying yet bittersweet tale of Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott; four charismatic young kids from East London with humour, attitude, passion and above all talent. They became The Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to fantastic success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and ultimately tragedy.

The show celebrates the unique sound of the iconic Mod band and is packed full of all the timeless hits, including the brilliant Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Comes the Nice, Itchycoo Park and of course All or Nothing.

All or Nothing The Mod Musical takes place at Buxton Opera House from October 3 to 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets £24 to £27 and discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk