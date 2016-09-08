New book cheers Derbyshire pubs

A new book celebrates the conservation of watering holes in Derbyshire.

The publication, Britain’s Best Real Heritage Pubs, highlights pub interiors of historical interest.

Derbyshire pubs featured include the Duke of York in Elton which retains its Victorian interior. The Three Stags Heads at Wardlow Mires used to be run in conjunction with a farm but is now linked to a pottery business; its main bar occupies what was the parlour/kitchen and has a cast-iron oven of about 1840 at the side.

The book was published by the Campaign For Real Ale. Author Geoff Brandwood said: “The general public and national and local elected officials are increasingly realising the important role pubs play in the community, and more pubs are being listed as Assets of Community Value.”