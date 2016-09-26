Nightclubbers of the 80s - this event is for you

Revellers in north Derbyshire just can’t get enough of the 80s.

The retro phenomenon which emerged from a book about Chesterfield’s nightlife of three decades ago is back.

Eighties! The Biggest Reunion… Ever makes its third appearance at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Friday, September 30 at 9pm.

The event will celebrate the town’s nightspots of the era like the Aquarius, Moulin Rouge and the Adam & Eve.

Fancy dress is expected once again as revellers boogie to hits from Wham!, Kylie and Madonna among others.

Former Moulin Rouge/Montmartre DJ Dave Whyld will be on the decks.

Neil Anderson’s best selling ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield’ book gave rise to the retro celebrations.

He said: “The eighties were a great era to be growing up in Chesterfield and the popularity of this event proves there’s still a lot of interest in it.”

Tickets £8 from Real Time Live, Tall Bird Records and www.acmcretro.com