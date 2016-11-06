Opera Aida is a treat for the eyes and ears

Aida, the grandest of all Ellen Kent’s operas, wiull be performed at Buxton Opera House on November 13.

It tells the story of the doomed love affair between the beautiful Ethiopian slave girl Aida and the Egyptian hero Radames.

French soprano Olga Perrier stars as Aida and Liza Kadelnik, the celebrated mezzo from the Romanian National Opera, plays her love rival Amneris.

Traditionally staged by Opera & Ballet International, this lavish production with amazing special effects includes spectacular dancing, stunning sets inspired by the Valley of the Kings and costumes taken from designs found in tomb paintings.

The production features the classic Triumphal March with an incredible pyrotechnic display, using the most spectacular effects including a magnificent wall of fire inspired by Vulcan, the Lord of Fire, under whose temple Radames and Aida meet their death in an enclosed chamber.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.