A memorable night is in store at Nottingham Arts Theatre

Fresh from a recent appearance on the semi-final of America’s Got Talent, you can see Tape Face (aka Sam Wills) at Nottingham Arts Theatre on September 17, in his hit show.

The show starts at 7.30pm and the visit forms part of a major autumn UK tour.

This is stand-up comedy with no talking, drama with no acting and punchlines with no words. Call 0115 9476096.

The artist formerly known as The Boy with Tape on His Face brings you a multi-award winning, multi-hyphenate spectacle that needs to be seen to be believed. Don’t miss your chance to catch it.

You can join Tape Face as he conjures uproarious and moving tableaux using only the most everyday of objects and the most popular of songs.

Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. Delightful, wry, many-layered and hilarious, Sam Wills accesses an inner child in us all that must be fed.

Through simple, clever and charming humour aimed at satisfying that hunger, he has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

Drawing on a heritage that includes silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, Motown and the films of Patrick Swayze, Tape Face is a pensive, curious soul approaching every object and audience member as a potential friend – or plaything.

Wills creates a world of possibilities where the only certainty is laughter. Previous shows have seen him totally sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for four years in a row. He has also had four sold-out UK tours, a smash hit run in London’s West End, and has become a critically acclaimed marvel around the world.

