A sparkling new season at Nottingham venues

The forthcoming winter season sparkles with family-friendly fun at the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham with a magical mix of music, dance, laughter, and a GIANT adventure of a pantomime.

The Chuckle Brothers, Benidorm’s Tony Maudsley and X Factor finalist Chico will star in this year’s star-studded family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Continuing the festive theme, Alisdair Malloy and his friends from Sinfonia Viva bring their annual Beanbag Music Club Christmas Prom, and the Nottingham Harmonic Choir return with their ever-popular Family Carol Concert.

Royal Northern Sinfonia present a double bill of festive music and movie favourites for families with Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, narrated by CBeebies’ Pui Fan Lee, and Raymond Briggs’s The Snowman (pictured) with live orchestra soundtrack.

Continuing the family theme into the New Year, Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s Family Concert, It Takes Two, celebrates great partnerships musical and otherwise.

Heart-warming, feel-good musicals promise to brighten up wintry days and nights, including Ghost The Musical, starring Sarah Harding and Andy Moss, and Alexandra Burke in an all-new, smash hit production of Sister Act.

Sunny Afternoon, an Olivier Award-winning new musical telling the captivating tale of how The Kinks rose to stardom, visits the venue for the first time this winter, as does a brand new spectacular version of the much-loved musical La Cage aux Folles.

For music fans, the venue will play host to big names including Jason Donovan, Kate Rusby, The Overtones, Katherine Jenkins, Black Stone Cherry, James, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, The Human League and Mike & The Mechanics. Comedy duo Reeves & Mortimer return once more to the venue with their sell-out national tour.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.trch.co.uk or call Box Office on 0115 989 5555.