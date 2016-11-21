Acclaimed trio to perform in Duffield

Music at Duffield returns with the latest recital in the series, to take place on Saturday, November 26, from 7.30pm.

The performers will be the Aquinas Piano Trio. Doors open at 7pm and the recital will be in the main hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield.

The programme will feature Schubert’s Piano Trio in E flat Op. 100 and Brahms’s Piano Trio in B Op. 8.

Adult admission is £15, concessions £14, students £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com