All-Mozart concert for Southwell Choral Society

Southwell Choral Society will be performing in an all-Mozart concert at Southwell Minster on Saturday, November 19.

The main work in the concert will be Mozart’s Requiem, his final masterpiece.

The other work in the concert will be the composer’s Clarinet Concerto In A, with Matt Glendening as the soloist.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, call 01636 812933.