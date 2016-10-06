All white on the night at Rock City

White Denim are in action at Rock City in Nottingham on Monday, October 10.

Following on from the release of their Top 20 UK album Stiff, White Denim return to the UK for festival dates and a tour.

Support for the October dates comes from Syd Arthur.

For more details on these and other gigs at the venue, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

Also at Rock City over the coming week, you can see Buzzcocks, Headsticks, The Outlines and Toseland on Saturday, October 8.

Appearing there on Friday, October 14, at the Talbot Street-based venue will be Feeder and The Virginmarys.