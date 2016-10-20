American favourites to feature in NSO’s latest concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra members will follow up their explosive all-Tchaikovsky concert earlier this month when they perform a concert with an American theme at St Mary’s church in Nottingham city centre on Saturday, December 10.

Conducted by Derek Williams, the entertaining programme will feature George Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue and Strike Up The Band Overture, plus the Four Dance Episodes from Aaron Copland’s ballet score Rodeo, and Dvorak’s always popular Ninth Symphony.

This is commonly known as the New World Symphony and contains one of the most popular slow movements in the repertoire.

See www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk for more.