Arena visit for Olly Murs

Olly Murs, one of British music’s biggest stars, has announced his eagerly anticipated fifth album 24 HRS, out in November, and a UK tour in spring 2017.

The tour brings him to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 13.

Olly’s last tour in 2015 was a triumph, selling out all 27 dates. This summer, Olly played a set to a 65,000 Hyde Park crowd as special guest to Take That, further cementing his reputation as one of the Britain’s best live performers.

The follow up to the million selling Never Been Better, 24 HRS will feature the Number 1 airplay hit You Don’t Know Love.

Tickets are £33.04, £44.24 and £61.60 (includes administration fee). There is a maximum of eight tickets per person. Those under 14 years of age will need to be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ollymurs or via 0843 373 3000.

or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

