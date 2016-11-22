Artists on display at Belper venue

Eight local artists will be exhibiting their work at SHINE in Belper, giving shoppers a unique opportunity to buy something really special this Christmas.
The event will take place at No28, Belper Market Place, on Friday, November 25, 6pm-8.30pm (alongside the official Belper Christmas lights switch on) and Saturday, November 26, 10am-5pm.
The artists exhibiting are:
Richard Bett, Jewellery; Kate Brooks, Screen prints; Jo Bunbury, Ceramics; Claire Duberry, Illustration; Lisa Green, Textiles; Gwin Kerry, Copper and enamel jewellery; Treecreepers, wooden animals; Phil’s forge, blacksmith.
With a range of jewellery, wood carvings, ceramics, textiles, screen prints & metal work there should be something for everyone. There will be mulled wine and a festive cafe. Free entry.
A selection of works from Kate Brooks, Claire Duberry and Lisa Green is currently on display at No28.
