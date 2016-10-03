Be part of the ensemble at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre is on the lookout for adults of all ages to be part of their new Ensemble Company.

This is aimed at those who are interested in learning and developing their skills in theatre and performance and working with other like-minded people, and they are holding an additional audition date at the theatre on Wednesday, October 5, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm (with recalls on Thursday, October 6).

The Ensemble Company is part of the creative development and training programme at Derby Theatre and will provide an exciting opportunity to work with professional directors to explore the ingredients that create exceptional theatre.

The Ensemble Company will also explore working with text, physical expression, devising, movement and vocal techniques.

The focus of the sessions is to provide theatre-makers, and those interested in performance, with the opportunity to receive an insight into the vocational training undergone by actors at drama schools.

The specific purpose of the company is to complement existing practical tools as well as develop an ensemble-based practice that prepares company members in more professional contexts and to create their own projects.

Caroline Barth, head of learning at Derby Theatre said: “You could be a performer, director, deviser, or maybe you’re not quite sure, but you know you want to work in theatre. We’re not just looking for ability, but for people interested in working as an ensemble to bring ideas to life through play and experimentation.

“This could be a fantastic stepping stone for those who want to go into the profession.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Ensemble Company, auditions will be held on Wednesday, October 5 (with recalls on Thursday, October 6). For more information and to book an audition slot, email

learning@derbytheatre.co.uk.

Once the company has been assembled, the group will meet each week on a Wednesday evening during term time from 6.30pm until 8.30pm and will cost £75 per term. Bursaries are available.