Belper gig for Anthony John Clarke

The new season of music opens at The Queens Head in Belper this week with a gig by Anthony John Clarke.

And what better curtain raiser for the autumn array of gigs than the return of this perennial favourite to the venue on Chesterfield Road.

Anthony John Clarke can be seen performing there on Saturday, September 10.

A long term member of the Fairport extended family, who revere him as ‘a national treasure’, Anthony enjoys the compering slot at the Cropredy Festival, whilst contributing his own set.

However, it is as a songwriter and performer that he excels.

Firmly believing that it is the duty of the songwriter to entertain an audience, Anthony John Clarke’s gigs combine wit and humour with consummate songwriting.

From the pathos of Gloria and The Wasted Years tackling homelessness and the Northern Ireland conflict to the humorous observations on certain pub entertainments, this is one of our foremost songwriters with an astonishing back catalogue to call upon.

His latest album is a journey through that back catalogue, ably aided and abetted by the likes of Dave Pegg and Tim Renwick so you can expect an evening of familiar gems, not to mention the unexpected.

Anthony John Clarke is at The Queens Head, Belper. on Saturday.

Admission to the gig is £7 and doors open at 8pm.

n Other gigs that have been lined up The Queens Head in the forthcoming season include Moon Bullet and IPC on September 16, and Harp And A Monkey, plus support, on September 24.

Moving into October, there is a We Shall Overcome benefit gig on October 8, featuring Carol Hodges, Silk Road and more.

Americana artist MG Boulter is there on October 15 and David Rovics on October 22.

See http://queensheadbelper.weebly.com/gig-list.html

