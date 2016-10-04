Big screen courses at QUAD

Four film courses start at QUAD in Derby in October.

Posse Galore: The Return Of The Wild West Heroes Film Course looks at the Western film genre.

Lecturer Darrell Buxton looks at the way the western has adapted and re-emerged in modern times. It runs in QUAD on Wednesdays from October 5, the cost is £45 or £40 concessions and includes a free screening of Hell Or High Water.

Back by popular demand, Talk Cinema Film course runs over nine weeks. Participants watch at film at QUAD then discuss it the next week with the help of an illustrated lecturer led discussion. It runs in QUAD on Tuesdays from October 11, the cost is £55 or £53 concessions.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons