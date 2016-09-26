Birthday time at Beanbag Music Club

The Beanbag Music Club returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, October 15.

Celebrating ten years of the Beanbag Music Club this is Beanie Bear’s Big Birthday Bash with Mas Y Mas.

For Beanie Bear’s birthday, Rikki, Rich and Wayne will play all the old favourites like Monkey Face and Jump Like A Flea as they introduce little ones to the wonderful world of music.

Get ready to dance and sing and don’t forget to take home a slice of birthday cake. It takes place on the Royal Concert Hall’s Level 2 Foyer.

The sessions take place at 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm. See www.trch.co.uk

0115 989 5555