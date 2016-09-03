Brave women’s fight for equality comes to silver screen

editorial image
0
Have your say

Female activist movie Suffragette launches the new season of films at Tansley Village Hall .

The film, to be screened on September 6, is the story of women who were willing to lose everything in a fight for equality - their jobs, their homes, their children and their lives.

Maud (played by Carey Mulligan) was one such foot soldier. The story of her fight for dignity is gripping, heart-breaking and inspirational.

The cast includes Anne-Marie Duff, Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep.

Suffragette (12A) screens at 7.30pm. Tickets £4, advance booking essential. Email book@tansleyfilm.org.uk or call 01629 584243 / 07748 545287.

Back to the top of the page