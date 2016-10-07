By George! It’s Huxley’s jazz men

The Risley Park Traditional Jazz Club opens its doors again on Wednesday, October 12, for its latest get-together.

With his all-star six piece band, featuring Gordon Whitworth on trumpet, John Penn on piano and Graham Smith on drums, the club will welcome George Huxley’s Jazz Men.

A well-attended and friendly club, organised and hosted by Ken Godfrey, it meetsevery fortnight on Wednesdays, at The Risley Park, based on Derby Road, Risley, running from 8.30 pm to 11pm. All are welcome.

The visitors on October 26 will be Risley Park favourites The Savannah Jazz Band.