Catch Toyah at the Cathedral

Former punk princess Toyah Willcox will perform an intimate evening of acoustic music this weekend.
Her concert at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, August 27, will raise money for the upkeep of the cathedral.
Toyah has racked up eight top 40 singles during her career. She rose to fame through hits such as It’s A Mystery and Thunder in the Mountains. She is also a popular actress.
Tickets £18 and £22.50. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/boxoffice/category/VSsAHLKcKgZh
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.