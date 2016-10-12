Check out culture clash comedy when it comes to Crich

My Big Fat Cowpat Wedding is a Live and Local show to be performed by Kali Theatre at at Crich’s Glebe Field Centre, on Saturday, October 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Clare and Arjun are getting married, and you’re invited to the reception with all their family and friends.

It’s a celebration of a mixed marriage between a farmer’s girl and a city lad.

Imagine Pip from the Archers marrying Sanjeev from the Kumar’s at No 42! What could possibly go wrong? Call 01773 853260 for ticket details.