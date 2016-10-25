Chilling tale at Cromford Mills

Fired Up Theatre will present a performance of The Hound Of The Baskervilles on Friday, October 28, from 7.30pm, at Cromford Mills.

The cost is £15 and there are limited places so advance booking recommended.

For further details and ticket bookings visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256.

Deep in darkest Dartmoor stands Baskerville Hall, a grisly house of secrets where myths and legends are about to come back to haunt the moors.

Eerie, cacophonic howling plagues the Devonshire night air as a series of satanic deaths strike fear across the moors. Can Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson unravel the clues and solve the case? Adapted from the novel by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Fired Up Theatre brings its audience shadow theatre, projections and grotesque, quirky characters in this new production that pays homage to the canon of classic Holmes’ film productions.