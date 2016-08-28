Chilling tale is to hit the road

The Woman In Black is back on the road with a major UK tour and will be coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from February 20-25.

Celebrating its 27th anniversary in the West End, The Woman In Black was first performed in Scarborough in 1987 to rave reviews.

The production opened in the West End in 1989.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

The borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket details.

