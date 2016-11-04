Crazy fun for family at Derby Theatre

Jacksons Lane present Lost In Translation Circus, who will be performing the show The Hogwallops at Derby Theatre on Wednesday, November 9, from 7.30pm.

This is a chaotic tale of family misfits.

Meet the Hogswallops, a family like no other. Everyday activities are extreme, with simple tasks such as bedtime and teethbrushing needing a bungee and high-level jet spray.

Jacksons Lane is one of the leading circus arts organisations in the UK. Lost in Translation Circus is one of the brightest and most exciting young circus companies.

Together, they present The Hogswallops, probably the craziest, funniest, most awe-inspiring family you will ever meet.

Tickets are £8-£12. Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo by Mark Robson